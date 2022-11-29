Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) : Investors Should Not Dump TDS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at -$0.42 or -4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. TDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.31% off its 52-week high of $21.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 0.71% up since then. When we look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.57 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.97%, with the 5-day performance at -5.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -40.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.4 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.70%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20. The 7.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 7.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.91% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares while 93.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.62%. There are 93.67% institutions holding the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.55% of the shares, roughly 16.57 million TDS shares worth $261.64 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.50% or 16.51 million shares worth $260.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 13.73 million shares estimated at $190.78 million under it, the former controlled 12.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.86% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $101.51 million.