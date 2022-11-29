TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.06 changed hands at -$2.34 or -4.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.82B. TRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.92% off its 52-week high of $59.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.11, which suggests the last value was 15.09% up since then. When we look at TC Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) trade information

Instantly TRP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.51 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.00%, with the 5-day performance at 1.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is 9.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.03 days.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TC Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.83% over the past 6 months, a -5.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TC Energy Corporation will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.8 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TC Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.69 billion and $2.63 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TC Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -60.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.18% per year.

TRP Dividends

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17. The 5.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.66. It is important to note, however, that the 5.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of TC Energy Corporation shares while 79.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.15%. There are 79.07% institutions holding the TC Energy Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 96.15 million TRP shares worth $4.41 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 70.35 million shares worth $3.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 24.63 million shares estimated at $1.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 19.93 million shares worth around $914.02 million.