SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $9.34 changed hands at -$0.7 or -6.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $986.12M. STKL’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.95% off its 52-week high of $11.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 54.82% up since then. When we look at SunOpta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STKL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SunOpta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Instantly STKL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.23 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -6.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is -12.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STKL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.19% for it to hit the projected low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunOpta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.49% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SunOpta Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $308.06 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SunOpta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $320.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for SunOpta Inc. earnings to increase by 87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.22% of SunOpta Inc. shares while 80.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.30%. There are 80.62% institutions holding the SunOpta Inc. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.97% of the shares, roughly 20.73 million STKL shares worth $161.25 million.

Engaged Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 6.09 million shares worth $47.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $19.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $16.81 million.