Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of BYTE Acquisition Corp.

In the latest trading session, 2.06 million BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.03 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $415.93M. BYTS’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.1% off its 52-week high of $10.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 3.69% up since then. When we look at BYTE Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.05K.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) trade information

Instantly BYTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.03 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) is 0.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

BYTS Dividends

BYTE Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BYTE Acquisition Corp. shares while 73.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.70%. There are 73.70% institutions holding the BYTE Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million BYTS shares worth $22.73 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 2.02 million shares worth $19.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 22411.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.