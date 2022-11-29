Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $76.48 changed hands at -$1.81 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.28B. SPLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.16% off its 52-week high of $150.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.00, which suggests the last value was 15.01% up since then. When we look at Splunk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SPLK as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Splunk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Instantly SPLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.17 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.91%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is -8.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPLK’s forecast low is $86.00 with $173.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Splunk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.51% over the past 6 months, a 182.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Splunk Inc. will rise 167.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $847.11 million. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Splunk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $1.06 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Splunk Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.80%.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 05.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Splunk Inc. shares while 87.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.18%. There are 87.59% institutions holding the Splunk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 15.3 million SPLK shares worth $1.35 billion.

H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.87% or 12.8 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.74 million shares estimated at $419.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $327.71 million.