SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.21 or -7.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $507.67M. SLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -401.89% off its 52-week high of $13.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 0.76% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.30 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.32%, with the 5-day performance at -12.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -17.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.66 days.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.62% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.07 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $25.82 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.80%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.87% of SomaLogic Inc. shares while 69.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.04%. There are 69.80% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 12.39 million SLGC shares worth $56.0 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 11.02 million shares worth $31.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.45 million shares estimated at $27.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 4.04 million shares worth around $18.25 million.