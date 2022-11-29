Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $22.50 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. SIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.96% off its 52-week high of $47.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.83, which suggests the last value was 25.2% up since then. When we look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.09 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is 3.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.07% over the past 6 months, a -9.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will fall -4.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 900.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $577.39 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $296.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $587.07 million and $317 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings to increase by 130.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.07% per year.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares while 98.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.12%. There are 98.71% institutions holding the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock share, with H Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million SIX shares worth $205.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.92% or 9.07 million shares worth $196.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $95.47 million under it, the former controlled 6.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $49.55 million.