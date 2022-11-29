Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.12 or 15.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.37M. STSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -807.87% off its 52-week high of $8.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 33.71% up since then. When we look at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.62K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Instantly STSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 15.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.14%, with the 5-day performance at 37.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is -81.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.87% over the past 6 months, a -6.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 72.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.17%. There are 72.76% institutions holding the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.72% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million STSA shares worth $24.49 million.

Commodore Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.75% or 3.71 million shares worth $15.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $2.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.18 million.