RNG Stock: More Upside For RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $34.82 changed hands at -$0.78 or -2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.22B. RNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -561.6% off its 52-week high of $230.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.00, which suggests the last value was 19.59% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RNG as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RingCentral Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.84 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.41%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is 3.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNG’s forecast low is $31.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.97% for it to hit the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.11% over the past 6 months, a 47.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RingCentral Inc. will rise 38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $502.69 million. 26 analysts are of the opinion that RingCentral Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $544.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $393.42 million and $448.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.42%. The 2022 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to decrease by -338.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.40% per year.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 89.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.71%. There are 89.26% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 10.46 million RNG shares worth $546.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 8.51 million shares worth $444.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $203.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 3.44% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $117.42 million.