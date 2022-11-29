Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP).

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.66 changing hands around $0.14 or 5.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.84B. UGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.29% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 19.92% up since then. When we look at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Instantly UGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.79%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is 2.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.56% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.06 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.43 billion and $4.54 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. earnings to increase by 28.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 6.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 6.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares while 3.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.26%. There are 3.26% institutions holding the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock share, with Bizma Investimentos Ltda the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 16.71 million UGP shares worth $39.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 6.66 million shares worth $15.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $3.36 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $1.91 million.