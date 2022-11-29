Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.38 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. PRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.64% off its 52-week high of $14.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.58, which suggests the last value was 36.61% up since then. When we look at Perimeter Solutions SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Perimeter Solutions SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Instantly PRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.85 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.27%, with the 5-day performance at 9.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) is 33.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRM’s forecast low is $12.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $159.93 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Perimeter Solutions SA’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $51.37 million.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.36% of Perimeter Solutions SA shares while 90.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.07%. There are 90.92% institutions holding the Perimeter Solutions SA stock share, with Windacre Partnership LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.28% of the shares, roughly 21.6 million PRM shares worth $234.14 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 13.65 million shares worth $147.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 13.05 million shares estimated at $141.48 million under it, the former controlled 8.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 4.66% of the shares, roughly 7.58 million shares worth around $87.59 million.