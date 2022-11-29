Performance Report And Forecasts For Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY)

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.85 changed hands at -$1.02 or -3.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.53B. MBLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.73% off its 52-week high of $31.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.85, which suggests the last value was 7.45% up since then. When we look at Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MBLY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.77 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.80%, with the 5-day performance at -1.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 1.72% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MBLY’s forecast low is $31.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock earnings to increase by 61.70%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders