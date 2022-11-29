MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MKSI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.17 million MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $78.61 changed hands at -$2.47 or -3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91B. MKSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.29% off its 52-week high of $181.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.77, which suggests the last value was 17.61% up since then. When we look at MKS Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.93K.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) trade information

Instantly MKSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 81.98 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.87%, with the 5-day performance at 5.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is -1.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MKSI’s forecast low is $70.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.95% for it to hit the projected low.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MKS Instruments Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.78% over the past 6 months, a -19.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MKS Instruments Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $994.96 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MKS Instruments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $935.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $763.9 million and $742 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.50%. The 2022 estimates are for MKS Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 56.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.16% per year.

MKSI Dividends

MKS Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30. The 1.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares while 91.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.11%. There are 91.64% institutions holding the MKS Instruments Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million MKSI shares worth $481.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 5.4 million shares worth $424.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $135.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $131.36 million.