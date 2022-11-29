Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (NYSE: MPW) Stock Could Appreciate By -54.8%

In the latest trading session, 4.39 million Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.92 changing hands around $0.28 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. MPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.76% off its 52-week high of $24.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.90, which suggests the last value was 23.37% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.79 million.

Analysts gave the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MPW as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.22 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.51%, with the 5-day performance at 2.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is 8.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MPW’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.97% over the past 6 months, a 3.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medical Properties Trust Inc. will fall -14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $391.64 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $400 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $409.33 million and $409.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 36.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.10% per year.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06. The 9.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 9.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares while 83.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.64%. There are 83.74% institutions holding the Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.51% of the shares, roughly 86.9 million MPW shares worth $1.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.32% or 73.8 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.37 million shares estimated at $471.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 17.68 million shares worth around $269.95 million.