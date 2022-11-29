Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.52 million Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.22 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.74B. LYG’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.14% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 23.42% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 million.

Analysts gave the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LYG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.23 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.51%, with the 5-day performance at 1.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 11.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LYG’s forecast low is $2.26 with $3.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lloyds Banking Group plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.96% over the past 6 months, a -17.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings to increase by 514.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.30% per year.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 4.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 4.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares while 2.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.18%. There are 2.18% institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 31.63 million LYG shares worth $70.22 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 28.17 million shares worth $62.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $4.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $3.46 million.