Let’s Talk About Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.65 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. IMGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.28% off its 52-week high of $35.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.56, which suggests the last value was 67.57% up since then. When we look at Imago BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.50K.

Analysts gave the Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IMGO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Imago BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) trade information

Instantly IMGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 104.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.75 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.36%, with the 5-day performance at 104.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) is 115.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 27.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMGO’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Imago BioSciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.18% over the past 6 months, a 28.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Imago BioSciences Inc. will fall -2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Imago BioSciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.80%.

IMGO Dividends

Imago BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.55% of Imago BioSciences Inc. shares while 93.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.15%. There are 93.70% institutions holding the Imago BioSciences Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million IMGO shares worth $67.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.05% or 4.07 million shares worth $54.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $15.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $13.24 million.