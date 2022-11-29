Let’s Dive Into The AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.00 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.33B. HKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -14096.11% off its 52-week high of $2555.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 33.06% up since then. When we look at AMTD Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.31K.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Instantly HKD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.61 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.10%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is -11.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD Digital Inc. shares while 292.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 292.72%.