Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $58.10 changed hands at -$1.58 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.69B. RCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.85% off its 52-week high of $90.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.09, which suggests the last value was 46.49% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.00 million.

Analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.31 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is 15.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $117.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.15% over the past 6 months, a 60.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will rise 72.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 478.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $982.25 million and $1.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 166.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 154.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings to increase by 22.80%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.80% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 75.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.86%. There are 75.74% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.66% of the shares, roughly 29.75 million RCL shares worth $1.73 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 23.63 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 18.67 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 7.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 12.27 million shares worth around $712.73 million.