Is Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ: HIII) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 7.57 million Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.07 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $747.85M. HIII’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.89% off its 52-week high of $9.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.68, which suggests the last value was 3.87% up since then. When we look at Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.85K.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) trade information

Instantly HIII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.07 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9730.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

HIII Dividends

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III shares while 88.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.76%. There are 88.76% institutions holding the Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock share, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million HIII shares worth $30.03 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 2.84 million shares worth $27.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $4.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.32 million.