Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.80 changed hands at -$0.84 or -6.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. ENVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.47% off its 52-week high of $36.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 38.47% up since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Analysts gave the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enovix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.73 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.74%, with the 5-day performance at -8.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -34.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENVX’s forecast low is $23.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -747.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enovix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.91% over the past 6 months, a 46.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enovix Corporation will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $440k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Enovix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Enovix Corporation earnings to increase by 12.30%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.83% of Enovix Corporation shares while 59.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.33%. There are 59.52% institutions holding the Enovix Corporation stock share, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.19% of the shares, roughly 17.58 million ENVX shares worth $156.67 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 14.72 million shares worth $131.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $28.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $24.67 million.