Is Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.89 changed hands at -$1.06 or -21.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $458.67M. NRGV’s last price was a discount, traded about -468.12% off its 52-week high of $22.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 28.02% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.73K.

Analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.08 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -21.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.71%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 16.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRGV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.16 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $32.07 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.70% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares while 36.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.11%. There are 36.68% institutions holding the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.53% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million NRGV shares worth $185.73 million.

Prime Movers Lab, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 7.46 million shares worth $74.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.05 million shares estimated at $16.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $6.92 million.