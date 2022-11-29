Is Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.40 changed hands at -$0.31 or -8.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $983.97M. ALLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -736.47% off its 52-week high of $28.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 31.47% up since then. When we look at Allego N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.51K.

Analysts gave the Allego N.V. (ALLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALLG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allego N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.22 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -8.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.41%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 9.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALLG’s forecast low is $4.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allego N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.11% over the past 6 months, a 70.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Allego N.V. earnings to decrease by -639.00%.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares while 98.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.59%. There are 98.59% institutions holding the Allego N.V. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 18.71 million ALLG shares worth $63.98 million.

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 1.73 million shares worth $5.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $5.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14279.0 shares worth around $48834.0.