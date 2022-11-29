IOPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.46 million OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. OPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.0% off its 52-week high of $5.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was -2.14% down since then. When we look at OPKO Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.89%, with the 5-day performance at -13.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is -22.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.95 days.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OPKO Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.25% over the past 6 months, a -760.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OPKO Health Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $183.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that OPKO Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $181.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $385.81 million and $401.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2022 estimates are for OPKO Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -197.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.02% of OPKO Health Inc. shares while 25.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.86%. There are 25.30% institutions holding the OPKO Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.52% of the shares, roughly 42.58 million OPK shares worth $107.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 35.01 million shares worth $88.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 13.6 million shares estimated at $34.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 11.67 million shares worth around $29.53 million.