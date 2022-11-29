ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $5.03 changed hands at -$0.31 or -5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.03B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.24% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 48.31% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.60 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -6.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.15 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will fall -4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.16% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 8.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.75%. There are 8.70% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million IBRX shares worth $27.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 5.91 million shares worth $21.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $21.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $8.92 million.