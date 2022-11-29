IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.09 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.34B. IHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.22% off its 52-week high of $14.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.91, which suggests the last value was 30.75% up since then. When we look at IHS Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.41K.

Analysts gave the IHS Holding Limited (IHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IHS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IHS Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Instantly IHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.36 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) is 23.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IHS’s forecast low is $11.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -309.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.15% for it to hit the projected low.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IHS Holding Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.68% over the past 6 months, a -433.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IHS Holding Limited will rise 145.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 113.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $486.07 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that IHS Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $495.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $391.68 million and $415.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for IHS Holding Limited earnings to increase by 91.30%.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.73% of IHS Holding Limited shares while 54.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.23%. There are 54.77% institutions holding the IHS Holding Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.75% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million IHS shares worth $60.01 million.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 1.99 million shares worth $20.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $4.16 million.