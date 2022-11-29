Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.84 changed hands at -$0.37 or -4.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.77B. GRND’s current price is a discount, trading about -812.12% off its 52-week high of $71.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.96, which suggests the last value was -1.53% down since then. When we look at Grindr Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.97K.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

Instantly GRND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -77.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.88 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.97%, with the 5-day performance at -77.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is -21.36% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Grindr Inc. earnings to increase by 185.50%.

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of Grindr Inc. shares while 12.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.79%. There are 12.47% institutions holding the Grindr Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million GRND shares worth $21.14 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.49% or 1.79 million shares worth $13.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $1.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 43520.0 shares worth around $0.34 million.