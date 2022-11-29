GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.03 million GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.93 changed hands at $1.77 or 28.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $318.71M. GCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -681.84% off its 52-week high of $62.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 47.79% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.20 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 28.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.46%, with the 5-day performance at 33.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 66.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $123.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $128 million.

The 2022 estimates are for GigaCloud Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.70%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.23% of GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares while 24.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.69%.