FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.72 million FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at -$0.22 or -10.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.59M. FTCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $8.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 9.18% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.07%, with the 5-day performance at -10.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -3.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTC Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.44% over the past 6 months, a -3.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTC Solar Inc. will fall -5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.22 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that FTC Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $78.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for FTC Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -435.30%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.83% of FTC Solar Inc. shares while 26.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.63%. There are 26.20% institutions holding the FTC Solar Inc. stock share, with Hill City Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.68% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million FTCI shares worth $13.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 3.59 million shares worth $12.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $13.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.27 million.