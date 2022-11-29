Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.28 changed hands at $0.28 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.85B. FRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.71% off its 52-week high of $36.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.51, which suggests the last value was 26.4% up since then. When we look at Freshworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.68 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.62%, with the 5-day performance at 10.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 4.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freshworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.25% over the past 6 months, a 47.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Freshworks Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.44 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Freshworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $133.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.83 million and $105.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Freshworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.69% of Freshworks Inc. shares while 63.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.12%. There are 63.02% institutions holding the Freshworks Inc. stock share, with Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 11.6 million FRSH shares worth $152.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 9.14 million shares worth $120.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.96 million shares estimated at $38.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $33.46 million.