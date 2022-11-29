Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $60.82 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.20B. FIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.81% off its 52-week high of $146.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.61, which suggests the last value was 23.36% up since then. When we look at Five9 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FIVN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Five9 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Instantly FIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.97 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.71%, with the 5-day performance at 4.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 1.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIVN’s forecast low is $55.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Five9 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.40% over the past 6 months, a 17.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Five9 Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $195.1 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Five9 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $215.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.33 million and $173.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Five9 Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.96% per year.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Five9 Inc. shares while 104.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.87%. There are 104.80% institutions holding the Five9 Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 6.47 million FIVN shares worth $589.31 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 4.48 million shares worth $408.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $186.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $159.96 million.