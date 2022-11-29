Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at -$0.24 or -6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. EQX’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.55% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 26.79% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.51%, with the 5-day performance at -4.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -5.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.05% over the past 6 months, a -245.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -268.20%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 44.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.79%. There are 44.88% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 30.69 million EQX shares worth $112.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.65 million shares estimated at $57.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 11.74 million shares worth around $42.86 million.