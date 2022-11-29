Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.71 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.93B. DOCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.41% off its 52-week high of $68.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.91, which suggests the last value was 27.75% up since then. When we look at Doximity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Doximity Inc. (DOCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DOCS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Doximity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.80 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 23.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCS’s forecast low is $27.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Doximity Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.40% over the past 6 months, a -15.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Doximity Inc. will fall -21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.12 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Doximity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $114.73 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Doximity Inc. earnings to increase by 476.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of Doximity Inc. shares while 90.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.59%. There are 90.46% institutions holding the Doximity Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.46% of the shares, roughly 15.97 million DOCS shares worth $556.11 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.36% or 12.55 million shares worth $436.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $101.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $98.81 million.