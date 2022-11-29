DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.04 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.75 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. DOCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.42% off its 52-week high of $106.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.00, which suggests the last value was 6.31% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.39 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -25.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCN’s forecast low is $27.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.14% over the past 6 months, a 141.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. will rise 91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $148.02 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $163.47 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 57.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.80% per year.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.78% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 53.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.92%. There are 53.36% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with IA Venture Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million DOCN shares worth $594.8 million.

IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 7.4 million shares worth $306.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $103.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $71.0 million.