Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 4.62 million Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at -$0.21 or -6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $542.23M. BKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.73% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 1.71% up since then. When we look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.27 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.22%, with the 5-day performance at -6.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is -34.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.22% over the past 6 months, a 16.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will fall -114.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $755.08 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $697.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $641.65 million and $643.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings to decrease by -220.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 100.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.30%. There are 100.59% institutions holding the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.44% of the shares, roughly 36.31 million BKD shares worth $164.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 17.07 million shares worth $77.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.43 million shares estimated at $42.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $23.7 million.