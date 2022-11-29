Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $19.38 changed hands at $1.27 or 7.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.55M. BEEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.11% off its 52-week high of $27.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 54.08% up since then. When we look at Beam Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.75K.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Instantly BEEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.70 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.19%, with the 5-day performance at 12.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is 74.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.72 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beam Global share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.21% over the past 6 months, a -117.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beam Global will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Beam Global’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.49 million and $3.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 109.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 128.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Beam Global earnings to increase by 12.10%.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.36% of Beam Global shares while 21.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.22%. There are 21.14% institutions holding the Beam Global stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BEEM shares worth $8.54 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 0.41 million shares worth $7.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $7.99 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $5.21 million.