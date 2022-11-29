Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $4.17 changed hands at $0.14 or 3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $240.36M. BZUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -269.3% off its 52-week high of $15.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 18.23% up since then. When we look at Baozun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.08K.

Analysts gave the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BZUN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baozun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.38 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is -1.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BZUN’s forecast low is $32.19 with $126.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2938.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -671.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baozun Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.02% over the past 6 months, a 2.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baozun Inc. will rise 115.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 129.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.24 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Baozun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $462.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.03 million and $475.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Baozun Inc. earnings to decrease by -145.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.02% per year.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Baozun Inc. shares while 39.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.93%. There are 39.61% institutions holding the Baozun Inc. stock share, with Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.64% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million BZUN shares worth $33.65 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.80% or 2.07 million shares worth $22.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $14.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $11.53 million.