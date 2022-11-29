Are Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 21.37 million Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.90 changing hands around $3.9 or 65.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $246.54M. APEN’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.98% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 64.75% up since then. When we look at Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.49K.

Analysts gave the Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) trade information

Instantly APEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.92 on Monday, 11/28/22 added 65.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is -0.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APEN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Endosurgery Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.48% over the past 6 months, a -14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.15 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $19.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.35 million and $16.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. earnings to increase by 17.90%.

APEN Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.06% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares while 74.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.80%. There are 74.29% institutions holding the Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock share, with CPMG INC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million APEN shares worth $14.25 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 3.72 million shares worth $13.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.54 million.