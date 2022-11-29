AQN Stock: More Upside For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN)?

In the latest trading session, 1.82 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.41 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.52B. AQN’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.06% off its 52-week high of $16.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Instantly AQN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.83 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.44%, with the 5-day performance at -2.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is -31.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.66% over the past 6 months, a -2.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $685.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $700.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $594.8 million and $735.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. earnings to decrease by -70.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.50% per year.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11. The 12.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 12.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares while 47.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.82%. There are 47.79% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.13% of the shares, roughly 48.06 million AQN shares worth $355.62 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 36.5 million shares worth $270.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund. With 8.85 million shares estimated at $65.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $39.29 million.