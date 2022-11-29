AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.53 million AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $12.52 changed hands at -$1.17 or -8.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $526.59M. ANGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.62% off its 52-week high of $30.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.87, which suggests the last value was -2.8% down since then. When we look at AngioDynamics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 378.45K.

Analysts gave the AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ANGO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AngioDynamics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

Instantly ANGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.73 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -8.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) is -6.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGO’s forecast low is $25.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -99.68% for it to hit the projected low.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AngioDynamics Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AngioDynamics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $84.09 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.70%. The 2022 estimates are for AngioDynamics Inc. earnings to increase by 17.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ANGO Dividends

AngioDynamics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 04 and January 09.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares while 96.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.82%. There are 96.70% institutions holding the AngioDynamics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.09% of the shares, roughly 6.29 million ANGO shares worth $121.78 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 2.93 million shares worth $56.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $58.65 million under it, the former controlled 7.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 5.33% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $40.34 million.