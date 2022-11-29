Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 4.63 million Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $95.79 changed hands at -$0.46 or -0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1244.82B. GOOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.78% off its 52-week high of $152.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.45, which suggests the last value was 12.88% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.00 million.

Analysts gave the Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 8 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GOOG as a Hold, 35 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphabet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.07 on Monday, 11/28/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.47%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 3.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOOG’s forecast low is $93.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.67% over the past 6 months, a -16.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphabet Inc. will fall -20.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.91 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Alphabet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $70.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.33 billion and $68.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.48%. The 2022 estimates are for Alphabet Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.95% per year.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Alphabet Inc. shares while 63.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.31%. There are 63.29% institutions holding the Alphabet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.94% of the shares, roughly 422.19 million GOOG shares worth $40.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 364.59 million shares worth $34.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 156.46 million shares estimated at $14.87 billion under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 122.29 million shares worth around $11.63 billion.