ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Shares Are Down -56.39% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 4.0 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.98B. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -255.4% off its 52-week high of $91.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.33, which suggests the last value was 13.01% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.24 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 5.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.26, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $12.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.25% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.08% over the past 6 months, a -1.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will fall -21.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.18 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.3 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 766.20%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16. The 117.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 30.05. It is important to note, however, that the 117.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 44.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.32%. There are 44.15% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million ZIM shares worth $224.24 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 3.77 million shares worth $177.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $10.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $17.03 million.