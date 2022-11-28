YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Stock Forecast For 2022: $26.39 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 2.31 million YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $8.22 changed hands at $0.56 or 7.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.46B. YPF’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.5% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 65.69% up since then. When we look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended YPF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.34 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 7.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.18%, with the 5-day performance at 11.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 5.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YPF’s forecast low is $4.00 with $26.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -221.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.34% for it to hit the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF Sociedad Anonima share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 81.06% over the past 6 months, a 4,580.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for YPF Sociedad Anonima will rise 86.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.25 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that YPF Sociedad Anonima’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.62 billion and $3.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.92% per year.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares while 47.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.48%. There are 47.48% institutions holding the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million YPF shares worth $10.02 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 2.58 million shares worth $8.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Hartford International Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.89 million.