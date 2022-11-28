Will Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.35 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.12B. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.41% off its 52-week high of $70.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.22, which suggests the last value was 46.26% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.63 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 2.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $24.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.32% over the past 6 months, a -466.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $2.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.21 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Chewy Inc. earnings to increase by 22.10%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.30% of Chewy Inc. shares while 100.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 124.03%. There are 100.10% institutions holding the Chewy Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.42% of the shares, roughly 20.55 million CHWY shares worth $847.56 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.90% or 16.62 million shares worth $685.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $160.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $149.95 million.