Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -101.39% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.22. With the company’s per share price at $19.36 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.28B. VET’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.84% off its 52-week high of $30.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.71, which suggests the last value was 55.01% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.67 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is -14.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VET’s forecast low is $23.24 with $38.99 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.99% over the past 6 months, a 142.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vermilion Energy Inc. will fall -103.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $556.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $616.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $558.81 million and $589.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 172.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.91% per year.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10. The 1.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 32.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.32%. There are 32.69% institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million VET shares worth $106.2 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 2.4 million shares worth $46.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $40.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $26.22 million.