Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.17 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.47B. PCVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.43% off its 52-week high of $46.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.78, which suggests the last value was 62.01% up since then. When we look at Vaxcyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PCVX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxcyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.67 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 7.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PCVX’s forecast low is $52.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxcyte Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.15% over the past 6 months, a -68.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxcyte Inc. will fall -64.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Vaxcyte Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.20% per year.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.91% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares while 92.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.39%. There are 92.57% institutions holding the Vaxcyte Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.35% of the shares, roughly 8.51 million PCVX shares worth $185.25 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 4.58 million shares worth $99.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $43.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $27.95 million.