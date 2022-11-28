Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.74 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $259.88M. UROY’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.48% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was 23.36% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.12K.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.85%, with the 5-day performance at -0.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 18.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Royalty Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.56% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.00%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 12 and December 16.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.34% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares while 20.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.67%. There are 20.15% institutions holding the Uranium Royalty Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million UROY shares worth $8.86 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 1.05 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 4.48 million shares estimated at $14.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $9.16 million.