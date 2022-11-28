Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.62 million Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.43% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.05 million.

Analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -10.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UEC’s forecast low is $6.25 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.67% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Uranium Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $43.9 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 126.60%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 12 and December 16.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 45.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.60%. There are 45.76% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 30.06 million UEC shares worth $92.58 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 21.25 million shares worth $65.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 17.28 million shares estimated at $60.48 million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 15.16 million shares worth around $53.07 million.