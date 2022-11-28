Talkspace Inc. (TALK): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 8.69 million Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.22 or 36.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.77M. TALK’s current price is a discount, trading about -184.15% off its 52-week high of $2.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 36.59% up since then. When we look at Talkspace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.29K.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Instantly TALK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8538 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 36.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.54%, with the 5-day performance at -7.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) is -25.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talkspace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.89% over the past 6 months, a 51.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talkspace Inc. will fall -1,300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Talkspace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $30.58 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Talkspace Inc. earnings to decrease by -179.40%.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Talkspace Inc. shares while 67.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.18%. There are 67.39% institutions holding the Talkspace Inc. stock share, with Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 14.7 million TALK shares worth $25.0 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.17% or 11.34 million shares worth $19.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $4.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.09 million.