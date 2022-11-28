Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.32 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.06B. SUZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.87% off its 52-week high of $12.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.70, which suggests the last value was 25.39% up since then. When we look at Suzano S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Instantly SUZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.75 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is 5.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Suzano S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.69% over the past 6 months, a 156.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%.

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Suzano S.A. shares while 2.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.66%. There are 2.66% institutions holding the Suzano S.A. stock share, with Pendal Group Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million SUZ shares worth $41.2 million.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 4.23 million shares worth $40.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd. With 2.94 million shares estimated at $24.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $10.24 million.