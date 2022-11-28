Stock Performance Of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.53 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $4.84 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68B. BB’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.81% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 18.6% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.24%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 6.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.17 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -313.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.02% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.26% over the past 6 months, a -120.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Limited will fall -450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.25 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $208 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to increase by 101.10%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 20 and December 30.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of BlackBerry Limited shares while 46.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.44%. There are 46.64% institutions holding the BlackBerry Limited stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $251.85 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 37.94 million shares worth $204.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 10.86 million shares estimated at $66.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $53.77 million.